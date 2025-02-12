PSC Probes Top Police Officers Over Alleged Corruption In Abuja Land Matters

The chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) has launched an inquiry into allegations of corruption and land-related issues involving several senior officials from the Zone 7 Police Command in Abuja.

Naija News reports that this action comes in response to a complaint filed by Alhaji Abubakar Yahaya, whose home was demolished by a developer with the assistance of police personnel.

The PSC chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu, stated that the investigation will examine the involvement of the officer overseeing the Legal Unit and the deputy commissioner responsible for operations.

The officers are facing accusations of misconduct, extortion, and abuse of power.

The PSC chairman has since urged the inspector-general of police to establish a qualified committee to thoroughly investigate these claims.

The complainant is requesting an inquiry, disciplinary measures against the implicated officers, and compensation amounting to ₦1 billion.

“The demolition of Yahaya’s property occurred on December 19, 2024, when police officers and enforcement staff from the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, arrived at the residence. The officers allegedly threw away his property and chased his family members out.

“In addition, the enforcement unit of the High Court, led by Shamsudeen Ubandoma, collected ₦700,000 from Yahaya under false pretences. The money was purportedly for the policemen who accompanied Ubandoma for enforcement,” the commission’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, said in a statement released on Tuesday.

He further explained that “on January 16, 2025, policemen accompanied by Alhaji Usman Sarki, the purported owner of the disputed plot, demolished Yahaya’s residence using trucks and bulldozers. Yahaya was arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy, trespass, and mischief.

“The petitioner claimed that he had been in possession of the plot for over 15 years without any issues. He alleged that the demolition was carried out solely on the strength of the police, led by the officer in charge of the Legal Unit.

“The investigation is a significant step towards addressing allegations of corruption within the police force. The PSC’s commitment to transparency and accountability is evident in its efforts to investigate and sanction erring officers. The outcome of the investigation will be closely watched, as it has implications for the reputation of the police force and the administration of justice in the country.”