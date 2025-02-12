Presidential Aide Expresses Concern Over 2Baba’s Confirmation Of Romance With Edo Lawmaker, Natasha

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Research and Analytics (office of the vice president), Gimba Kakanda, has asserted that this might not be the best time for Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia, also known as 2Baba, to advertise his new partner, Natasha Osawaru.

Naija News reports that with rumours of their relationship circulating online, 2Baba caused a stir on Monday, February 10, when he stormed the Edo State House of Assembly during plenary.

While many Nigerians wondered what his appearance at the House was for, others viewed it as confirmation of his rumoured romance with the deputy majority leader of the Edo state House of Assembly.

However, the legendary singer addressed the rumours in a video shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday morning, February 12.

Confirming his affection for the lawmaker, 2baba asserted: “Yes, I love her. I want to marry her.”

Reacting, Kakanda expressed concern that 2Baba’s public confirmation might subject Natasha to cyber-bullying, considering that his breakup with Annie Macauley is still fresh.

He wrote, “With his divorce still fresh and some virtual in-laws baying for his blood, I doubt this is the best time for 2Face Idibia to advertise his new or next love interest. This would only subject her to fierce cyber-bullying. But then again, she probably wants or asks for this.”