Portable Seeks Femi Falana’s Legal Aid In Ogun State Case

Controversial singer, Portable, is seeking the assistance of renowned human rights activist and lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), in his ongoing legal battle with the Ogun State government.

Naija News understands that the dispute began when officials from the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA) attempted to seal Portable’s bar due to a lack of approved permits and insufficient air space.

The situation reportedly escalated when the singer allegedly assaulted the officials, leading to a confrontation.

Following the incident, nine of Portable’s associates were arrested and arraigned on a five-count charge, including armed violence, felony, obstruction, assault, and intent to kill.

They were later granted bail of ₦5 million each, with sureties who are licensed bond agents registered with the state government.

The case was subsequently adjourned until March 17 for further hearing.

Portable Appeals For Falana’s Representation

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Portable, who has been hiding since the incident, made a public plea for legal representation from a fearless lawyer, citing Falana as his preferred choice.

“God all I want is a fearless lawyer. People like daddy Falana, man of the people Ifalana,” he wrote, referring to Falana’s reputation for defending justice.

Prior to seeking Falana’s support, Portable had also publicly pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to intervene in his case.

Additionally, he appealed with Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to grant him forgiveness.