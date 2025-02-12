Portable Goes Spiritual After Appealing To Tinubu Over Legal Battle With Ogun Govt

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has turned to God for help amid his legal battle with the Ogun State Government.

Naija News reports this comes after Portable called President Bola Tinubu to intervene in his ongoing case with the Ogun government.

The singer’s ordeal began after he allegedly assaulted officials from the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA). The officials had attempted to seal his bar over issues related to a lack of approved permits and insufficient air space.

The confrontation led to the arrest and arraignment of nine of Portable’s associates, who were charged with five counts, including armed violence, felony, obstruction, assault, and intent to kill.

They were granted bail set at N5 million each, with sureties required to be licensed bond agents registered with the state government. The case has been adjourned to March 17 for further hearing.

In a series of Instagram story posts, Portable was seen singing while expressing remorse over the incident. He pleaded with Governor Dapo Abiodun and urged President Tinubu to intervene.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, Portable shared a video of himself praying in church.

Watch the video below: