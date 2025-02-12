‘Police Must Give Account Of Missing 3,907 AK-47s’ – Lawmakers

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts is insisting that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, provide an explanation regarding the disappearance of 3,907 firearms reportedly missing from the Nigerian Police Force, as highlighted by the Auditor General of the Federation.

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate and Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, reiterated the Senate’s demand during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

He stressed that it is crucial to account for these firearms to assist lawmakers in their budgeting process.

Nwebonyi noted that the police had indicated that some firearms were lost due to the deaths of the officers responsible for them.

However, he pointed out that more than 99 per cent of the missing rifles remain unaccounted for, which is why lawmakers are calling for the Assistant Inspector General, who is acting on behalf of the IG, to conduct an investigation and return with factual information.

He emphasized that it is essential to clarify these firearms’ location.

“What we are considering is the report from the office of the Auditor General of the Federation from 2019 till date. He gave us an insight of what they had as of 2018 but what is before us is a report from 2019 till date, and in that report, 3,907 firearms, mainly AK-47s is missing within the Nigeria Police Force, and that is what we are discussing,” Senator Nwebonyi said.

He added: “When we probed further as to the whereabouts of these firearms, we discovered that some were lost as a result of the death of the officers that were holding them, and these people paid the supreme price, and we should honour them as a nation.

“However, over 99 per cent is unaccounted for, and that is why we asked the AIG who is representing the IG to go and come back and give us facts on this because all we need to know is to give an account as to the whereabouts of these firearms.

“We need this information because it will guide us in making our budgets because if the Nigerian police is losing such a number of arms, it is important that they be supported to replace the firearms, but the accounts of the missing ones must be given.”

Naija News reports that the IGP had presented himself before the Senate Committee regarding the issue of the missing firearms on Tuesday; however, he subsequently excused himself, leaving Assistant Inspector General of Police (Budget) Abdul Suleiman to address inquiries from the Senators.

The Committee pressed the AIG to reveal the location of the missing firearms, contending that the matter is of significant national concern. In reply, the AIG requested confidentiality, asserting that matters pertaining to police armament should remain undisclosed.

“The police will not allow these weapons to go missing at any cost, but this is a security matter best discussed privately,” he said.

The majority of legislators emphasized the importance of Public Accountability. Certain senators, such as Senator Victor Umeh and Senator Joel Onawakpo-Thomas, supported the chairman’s position, opposing the requests for a private session.

The police clarified that some of the firearms originated from officers who were killed, during which their weapons were taken. They asserted that all arms were accounted for.

The Committee on Public Accounts expressed their discontent with the provided explanations and has summoned the Inspector General of Police to appear before the committee once more on Monday.