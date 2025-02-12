PDP Crisis: Wike Loyalists Suspended Wabara For Supporting Ude-Okoye – Source

A source within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that one of the reasons the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, was suspended was because the BoT endorsed Sunday Ude-Okoye as the party’s secretary.

Naija News reports that members of the opposition, believed to be loyalists of FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, had suspended Wabara on Tuesday.

However, the chairman of the Abia PDP, Abraham Amah, stated on Tuesday that the BoT chairman was suspended for allegedly endorsing Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.

Speaking to Punch, a source questioned why Wabara had not been sanctioned since 2023 if it was due to his alleged support for Otti’s re-election.

The source alleged that Wabara engaged in anti-party activities in 2023, claiming he supported Otti’s 2027 governorship bid, but insisted that there was more to the story.

The source said, “However, there’s more to the story – if that was the case, why wait until now?

“I believe the real reason for suspending Wabara is that he stands for justice, and his group, the BoT, declared Ude-Okoye as the PDP’s legitimate secretary. I suspect that Wike’s loyalists supporting Anyanwu are behind this.”

PDP National Deputy Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, an ally of Anyanwu, backed the suspension of the BoT chair, stating that it was widely known that Wabara expressed support for Otti’s re-election.

Speaking to the aforementioned publication, Osafolor said, “Wabara engaged in anti-party activities, which is known. He expressed support for Otti, a member of the Labour Party, for the 2027 elections. That is anti-party, and in my opinion, people like him should face the Ikimi-led panel for their actions.”