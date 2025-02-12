Ortom, Anyanwu Absent As PDP Disciplinary Committee Postpones Sitting For Two Weeks

The National Disciplinary Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (NDC-PDP), led by Chief Tom Ikimi, has postponed its sitting for two weeks to allow former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom and the party’s embattled National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, to prepare for their appearances.

Chief Ikimi announced the adjournment following a three-hour closed-door meeting held on Wednesday at the Legacy House in the Maitama District of Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after the deliberation, Ikimi stated, “The former National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu sent us a letter that he was not well. He has a medical challenge, he backed it up with letters from his doctors.”

Regarding Ortom, Ikimi noted, “Ortom said he did not receive the letter but we have evidence that the letter was sent through DHL and received. But he said he did not receive it. We want to be fair to everyone. We have deferred the meeting to March 4th, 2025.”

When asked if the committee would extend its probe to those accused of anti-party activities dating back to 2015, he clarified, “We can only act when we receive petitions. Until we get a petition, we don’t invite.”

According to Vanguard, sources later revealed that the party’s Administrative Officer in Benue State and the legal representatives of former Governor Ortom, C.T. Mue Chambers, only received copies of the invitation on February 12, 2025—the same day Ortom was expected to appear before the committee.

Among the committee members present at the sitting were former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau, former Enugu State Governor Dr. Sam Egwu, and the panel’s Secretary, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).