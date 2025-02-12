NNPCL Provides Fresh Update On Kaduna Refinery Rehabilitation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has revealed that the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemicals Company (KDPRC) has achieved over 60% mechanical completion.

Naija News reports that NNPCL’s Executive Vice President (Downstream), Isiyaku Abdullahi, disclosed this in Abuja during a workshop and engagement session with Kannywood artistes.

He emphasized that efforts are in full swing to ensure the refinery becomes operational this year, alongside ongoing work on the associated pipelines.

Abdullahi stated, “Kaduna, in sha Allah, should come on stream this year. We are working tirelessly for the pipelines. We are working on Kaduna. God willing, it should come to stream this year. We are working tirelessly on the pipelines. We are doing an in-house project; we have gone more than 60 per cent of mechanical completion.”

He further highlighted that all three refineries fall under his supervision and noted the progress made in revamping the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.

“All the three refineries work directly under my superintendence. And as you are aware, God has been wonderful with a good leadership that we have been able to revamp Port Harcourt and Warri Refineries. And by God’s grace, this year, we will deliver Port Harcourt Refinery,” NNPCL’s Executive Vice President stated.

In addition, Abdullahi urged Nigerians to prepare for the Initial Public Offer (IPO) of NNPCL, encouraging them to invest in the oil and gas sector.

“For all Nigerians, there is an opportunity. Very soon, we will go IPO. We will go public. Put a certain amount of money aside so that you can get from oil and gas,” he advised.