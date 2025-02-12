NLC Threatens Nationwide Telecom Shutdown Over 50% Tariff Hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) strongly condemned the recent 50% tariff hike by telecommunications companies and called for its immediate reversal to prevent severe economic consequences.

Despite an agreement between the Federal Government, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and telecom providers, companies have proceeded with the increase, prompting the NLC to issue a March 1 deadline for a total shutdown of telecom operations if the tariffs are not rolled back.

To resist the hike, the NLC has directed workers and citizens to take the following actions:

Boycott MTN, AIRTEL, and GLO services daily from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, starting Thursday, February 13, 2025, until the end of the month.

Suspend all data purchases from these companies.

Mobilize and sensitize the public through NLC state councils and affiliate unions.

Accusations Against Telecom Firms

In a communiqué signed by President Joe Ajaero and General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja, the NLC accused telecom firms of betraying trust and disregarding due process by implementing the hike before the agreed-upon review was completed.

The Congress also criticized the government for failing to protect citizens from corporate exploitation.

Additionally, the NLC reviewed the Tax Reform Bills, warning against policies that could further burden Nigerian workers. While acknowledging the need for fiscal reforms, the Congress vowed to push for fair and worker-friendly tax policies to prevent excessive taxation.

If the tariff hike is not reversed by February 29, 2025, the NLC has threatened to commence a nationwide telecom shutdown from March 1, 2025.

The Congress also urged civil society groups and all Nigerians to unite in protest against exploitative economic policies.