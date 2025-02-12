Nigerians Must Provide NIN To Access Social Services – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has announced that Nigerians will now be required to present their National Identification Number (NIN) to access social services, including palliatives for vulnerable populations.

Naija News reports that Akume made the statement while opening an Inter-Ministerial retreat on the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) Project at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Represented by Prof. Babatunde Bolaji, the SGF reiterated that providing digital identity for all Nigerians is a key priority of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He urged all government agencies to support the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in strengthening the national identity system.

Government To Strengthen NIMC’s Role

Akume also praised the efforts of the NIMC Director-General, Engr. (Dr.) Abisoye Coker-Odusote, in ensuring the commission fulfills its mandate.

As Chairman of the Project Ecosystem Steering Committee (PESC) for the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) Project, he assured the NIMC of his continued support in implementing reforms through the ID4D Project.

Humanitarian Ministry Supports NIN Initiative

Similarly, the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Tanko Sununu, lauded the leadership of the NIMC and the ID4D team for their efforts in advancing Nigeria’s digital identity framework.

Sununu confirmed his Ministry’s collaboration with NIMC to ensure that the NIN is fully integrated into the process of providing social services and palliatives to vulnerable groups nationwide.

NIMC Assures Commitment To Digital Identity Expansion

The NIMC Director-General, represented by Ayobami Abiola, Technical Assistant on Policy and Partnerships, expressed appreciation for the government’s support and assured stakeholders of the commission’s commitment to delivering on its mandate.

The NIMC DG said, “The enthusiasm and collaborative spirit displayed at this retreat are truly encouraging.

“Our discussions today have not only highlighted our achievements but also paved the way for innovative solutions to the challenges ahead.

“We are confident that with sustained inter-agency collaboration and support from all critical stakeholders, we will fast-track our mission to reposition the national identity system, ensuring that every Nigerian and legal resident has a verifiable digital identity and that no one is left behind.”