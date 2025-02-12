Kenneth Okonkwo Gives Condition To Return To APC, Tells Atiku, Tinubu, Peter Obi To Step Aside From Contesting In 2027

A former chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Kenneth Okonkwo, has ruled out the possibility of returning to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Okonkwo resigned from LP on Tuesday, citing internal rambles in the party.

In an interview on Channels Television Politics Today on Tuesday, the Nollywood actor cum politician insisted he left APC on principle but gave only one condition to return to the party.

While accusing the ruling party of failing to address the country’s challenges, Okonkwo said he will not fail to admit if APC changes and begin doing the right thing for Nigeria.

He said, “I resigned [to leave APC] on principle. Let me tell you, I will be the first person to admit if the APC changes today and is doing well for Nigeria.”

Kenneth Okonkwo was a spokesman of the LP presidential campaign team in the 2023 general election, working alongside Peter Obi who flew the party’s flag in the poll.

However, two years down the line, the movie star has backtracked from his support for Peter Obi, asking the LP chieftain, former Vice President, Atiku Abubarkar, and President Bola Tinubu to step aside for other candidates in 2027 elections.

Asked during the interview if he still wants the trio to give way for other candidates in the next general election, Okonkwo said, “I said it and I maintain it because in Nigeria, people will not give you their mandate and you treat it with levity.

“You must do everything decisively to secure it. Unfortunately, nature has bestowed on us the duty that in Nigeria, you will not only win an election, but you have to fight for your mandate.”

The former LP chieftain said though he worked with Peter Obi in the 2023 election and it is now in the past.

He added, “I still maintain that. Whatever happened in 2023 should stay in 2023.”