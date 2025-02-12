JUST IN: Edo Govt Shuts All Satelite Campuses Of Ambrose Alli University

The Edo State Government has mandated the prompt closure of all satellite campuses associated with Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

This decision was announced in a statement issued on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor.

According to Ikhilor, the government has instructed that all programs and courses are to be exclusively held at the university’s main campus in Ekpoma.

The decision, he said, was part of Governor Monday Okpebholo’s commitment to improving the standard of the institution.

The statement read, “In line with Governor Monday Okpebholo’s commitment to raising the standard of Ambrose Alli University and the government’s significant investment in the institution, all satellite campuses operating outside the main campus are hereby shut down with immediate effect.”

It further stated that the Governing Council and university management have been directed to comply with the new policy.

More details shortly…