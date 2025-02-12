‘It Pains Me But It Is The Truth’- APC Chieftain Regrets Campaigning For Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdulmajid Dan Bilki Commander, has expressed regrets about campaigning for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general election.

Naija News reports that Commander, in an interview with Daily Trust, emphasized that in his entire life, he had never regretted an action the way he regrets campaigning for Tinubu.

According to him, based on the performance indicators available to every Nigerian, the APC government led by President Tinubu has failed many Nigerians who voted for him in 2023.

The commander also stated that, as a representative of the masses, he must seek their forgiveness because the APC government has not kept its promises.

He said, “It pains me, but it is the truth and let the truth be told. I am an active member of APC, but I must admit that Nigeria’s administration under APC has failed Nigerians and as an individual who had dedicated his time and resources in convincing people to vote for the party, I want to state here that I am regretting my action.

“Nigerians are hungry and angry. Their security not guaranteed and governance lopsided, they couldn’t afford two square meals per day.”