It Is Okay To Marry Another Wife, You Have One Life To Live – Fayose Backs 2Baba

Nigeria businessman, Isaac Fayose has commended Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia for choosing to marry more wives and ‘’add to his collection.”

Recall that the veteran singer in an Instagram post had confirmed his relationship with Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, staying that he is in love with her and wishes to marry her.

Reacting to 2Baba’s declaration of love via a video shared online, Fayose adviced the singer to live his life as he pleases.

He said, ‘’Mr 2Face, I hope you know it is okay to marry another wife. You have one life to live. If your spirit is telling you to add to your collection, add more wives. Go for it!. You have one life to live. I am supporting you!’’

Meanwhile, Natasha Osawaru, and 2Baba, are allegedly expecting their first child.

Naija New reports that the latest development was made known by Nigerian journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus, in a post via Instagram on Wednesday.

According to Stella, 2Baba and Natasha are in love and about to start a family.

The post read, “Singer Tuface Idibia And Lover Hon Natasha Igbinedion Are Pregnant

“Tuface Idibia, the Singer you can’t stop talking about (at the moment) and Honorable Natasha Irobosa Igbinedion of the famous Igbinedion family of Benin Kingdom are in love and about to start a family……

“They are pregnant with their first child and the singer confessed in a video early Tuesday February 12, 2025 morning that he loves her and wants to marry her…..

“Tuface is estranged from his wife Annie and announced on January 27, 2025 that they have been separated for a while and are headed for Divorce….”