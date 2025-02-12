INEC Repeating Same Mistake Because Nobody Is Punishing Them – Kwankwaso’s Ally, Idahosa

A 2023 Vice Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Bishop Isaac Idahosa, has stated that there are no consequences for the shortcomings of the electoral body in Nigeria.

Idahosa insisted that appropriate punishment should be meted out to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and public officials for electoral failures.

The ally of former Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, argued that because there are no consequences for failures people keep making the same mistake.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme on Wednesday, he said, “We don’t punish anybody for what he does; there are no consequences, so he keeps on repeating it.

“INEC does this, and nobody puts them to check, and then it repeats it. Once there are no consequences for your actions or inactions, then a repeat will occur because there is no accountability.”

Speaking further, Idahosa lamented that some persons in government have become more powerful than institutions, and this continues to affect governance in the country.

He said, “I will want to suggest where all elections are done on the same day. That will help curb a whole lot of things – presidential, senatorial, gubernatorial, all on the same day. It will cut costs and will get the desirable results. But when you have this in a span of one or two weeks after the presidential, a whole lot can go, bandwagon can go.”

Idahosa also said he is still close to Kwankwaso and that the former Kano governor remained the leader of the NNPP.

“To begin with, I’m still very close to my principal; he was here last week – the 8th of February when I celebrated my 60th birthday. So we are still very in touch, we are very close. No crisis in our party, he’s still our national leader, His Excellency Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“We don’t have factions; those so-called factions have been expelled from the party. There is no room to emphasise factions in our party – we just got one party headed and being led by His Excellency, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso,” he added.