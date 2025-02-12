House Of Reps Gives Abati, Arise News 24 Hours To Apologise Over Alleged ‘Stupid’, ‘Idiotic’ Comments

The House of Representatives has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Arise News and veteran journalist, Reuben Abati, demanding an apology for what they described as derogatory comments about the legislature’s activities.

Naija News learnt that the lawmakers warned that failure to comply would result in appropriate action.

Raising the matter as a privilege issue during plenary, Hon. Donald Ojogo stated that Abati’s remarks had disrespected the House and its members.

He cited Order 6, Rules 1, 2, 3 & 5 of the House Standing Orders, arguing that the comments had subjected the legislature to public ridicule, particularly regarding discussions on state creation.

Ojogo, who represents Ilaje/Ese-Odo federal constituency, clarified that the Deputy Speaker’s recent announcement of state creation proposals was merely a procedural step in response to requests from Nigerians, not a legislative endorsement.

He lamented that this had been misinterpreted and sensationalized.

The Lawmaker said: “The Honourable House of Representatives, ably led by our revered Speaker, remains not just another Government institution but an embodiment of the authority and power vested in us by the Nigerian people whom we are privileged to represent.

“In the course of discharging our constitutional responsibilities as provided under the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and acting in accordance with the rules guiding this Honourable House, the Right Honourable Deputy Speaker, while presiding last Thursday, announced proposals received from Nigerians regarding requests for state creation.

“It is important to note that this announcement was made in fulfilment of the requirements for such proposals and not as a bill or proposal initiated by this House. Unfortunately, the announcement has been grossly misrepresented and taken out of context, sparking various reactions.”

Ojogo singled out Abati’s response to the development as particularly offensive.

“However, one particular reaction has crossed the bounds of decorum, decency, and professionalism, breaching the ethics of journalism and, by extension, the privileges of this Honourable House.

“I rise today under the aforementioned to draw the attention of this Honourable House to a derogatory and offensive comment made by Reuben Abati of ARISE News Television.

“In a viral video, Reuben Abati described the House of Representatives as “stupid” and “idiotic”. This is an unfortunate, uncultured, and baseless assertion that has undermined the integrity of this Honourable House and infringed on my privilege as a Parliamentarian,” the Lawmaker said.

He further accused Abati of using a ThisDay Newspaper report as the basis for his criticism, despite both media outlets—Arise News and ThisDay—having the same ownership.

“Abati premised his unguarded remarks on a cover story of ThisDay Newspaper (a sister media outlet with same ownership as Arise News) of Friday, February 7, 2025, using it as a springboard for his unjustifiable tirade.

“His remarks, laden with arrogance and ignorance of facts, represent a gross display of unprofessionalism and a betrayal of journalistic ethics. Such vulgarity and lack of decorum are not only unacceptable but an affront to this Honourable House and the dignity of its Members,” Ojogo added.

While affirming the House’s commitment to press freedom, Ojogo stressed that this freedom should not be abused.

“While this House upholds the principles of freedom of speech and press freedom, we must emphasise that such rights come with responsibilities. Freedom of speech is not a licence for the dissemination of falsehoods, the distortion of facts, or the promotion of indecency and disrespect in the public sphere,” he concluded.