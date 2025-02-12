Governors Now Have Resources To Fulfil Their Promises To Nigerians Because Of Tinubu’s Reforms – Bwala

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has stated that the President helped 26 states struggling to pay salaries.

He argued that the president’s reforms are delivering real impact.

Speaking via his X handle on Wednesday, the presidential aide stated that governors now have enough resources to fulfil their promises.

He claimed that food prices are reducing, and sectors such as education, security, and economic empowerment are seeing tangible improvements.

According to Bwala: “President Tinubu’s reforms are delivering real impact. When he took office, 26 states were struggling to pay salaries, but today, increased revenue has eased that crisis.

“Now, Governors have the resources to fulfill their promises. The administration’s policies are driving tangible and positive change—students nationwide are benefiting from NELFUND, food prices are reducing sharply, and key sectors like education, security, and economic empowerment are seeing tangible improvements.

“Change takes time, but President Tinubu is focused on real results, not empty promises. Local government autonomy is now nearing full reality, with February setting the tone for eventual takeoff of the financial autonomy; this will definitely ensure funds reach the grassroots for essential services.

“The President remains committed to laying a strong foundation for Nigeria’s future, ensuring lasting progress for all.