Gov Makinde Appoints New Executive Secretaries For OYOSUBEB

Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of three new Executive Secretaries for the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYOSUBEB).

Naija News reports that this development was announced on Wednesday, February 12th by the Chairman of OYOSUBEB, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, during a meeting with Administrative Officers from all Local Government Universal Basic Education Authorities (LGUBEAs) at the Board’s headquarters in Ibadan.

Adeniran stated that the newly appointed individuals, Dr. Kemi Adeosun, Dr. Adebola Ayegboyin, and Mr. Raji Fatai, were selected by Governor Makinde to oversee the three senatorial zones within the Board’s jurisdiction.

He emphasized that the trio are distinguished education professionals and advocates for good governance, noting that their appointments followed successful completion of the requisite examinations, alongside the new Permanent Secretaries.

Adeniran said, “The new appointees are experts in the Education sector and have served in various capacities within the sector.”

Dr. Adeniran stated that the newly appointed Executive Secretaries will collaborate closely with the Board and the current Executive Secretary, Mrs. Olaide Ladipo, who is based at the headquarters.

He emphasized the importance of transparency and efficiency in the operations of their respective zones, urging the new Executive Secretaries to fulfill the mission of OYOSUBEB as a key facilitator of Basic education in Oyo State.