Giovani Lo Celso Counters Cristiano Ronaldo Over GOAT Claims

Argentina star, Giovani Lo Celso has weighed in on the ongoing debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, particularly in light of Ronaldo’s recent assertion that he is the most complete footballer of all time.

According to Lo Celso, there is no argument to be had regarding Messi’s status as the best in the world.

The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo is arguably one of the most intense and discussed topics in football history, captivating fans for over 16 years.

While many supporters claim Messi is the “GOAT” (greatest of all time) due to his remarkable skill set, creative playmaking, and consistent performance, others champion Ronaldo’s extraordinary goal-scoring ability, physical prowess, and versatility.

Ronaldo recently made headlines by declaring, “I’m the best player in football history. I am the greatest scorer in history. I am the most complete player who has ever existed….” His bold statements reignited discussions about their respective legacies, even as both players have transitioned from European football to new challenges in Asia and America.

In a recent interview reported by All About Argentina, Lo Celso was asked to respond to Ronaldo’s claim. He stated emphatically, “No, the answer is clear who it is… There’s no need to explain it.”

His unwavering support for Messi underlines the deep respect and belief many have in the Argentine forward’s unparalleled talent on the field.

Lo Celso and Messi have shared the pitch on 41 occasions for the Argentine national team, where their chemistry has led to them combining for five goals.

Throughout his international career, Lo Celso has made 61 appearances for La Albiceleste, contributing to the team with 16 assists and three goals. His insights not only reinforce the ongoing Messi versus Ronaldo debate but also showcase the camaraderie and mutual respect that exists among teammates in the national squad.