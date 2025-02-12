Full List Of 30 Nigerian Players Invited For Flying Eagles Vs Egypt Double-Headers

Nigeria’s Under-20 national team, the Flying Eagles, have commenced their training camp in Abuja as they prepare for two crucial friendly matches against Egypt.

These encounters are set to take place on February 25 and 27 in Cairo, serving as important preparation for the upcoming 2025 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations.

Flying Eagles’ Team Administrator Aliyu Ibrahim announced on Tuesday that Head Coach Aliyu Zubairu has called up 30 talented players to join the camp in anticipation of these matches.

Ibrahim emphasized the significance of these friendlies as a step towards bolstering the team’s performance ahead of the tournament, which is scheduled to be held from April 26 to May 18 in Côte d’Ivoire.

During this tournament, the top four teams will earn the opportunity to represent Africa at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, which will take place in Chile from September 27 to October 19.

The Flying Eagles have a rich history in African football, having claimed the championship title in 1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2005, 2011, and 2015. Most recently, they triumphed in the WAFU-B Under-20 Championship held in Lome, Togo, in October 2024.

Here is the full list of invited Flying Eagles players:

Goalkeepers:

Ifeanyi Harcourt (Sporting Lagos)

Light Emerenonye (Diamond Academy)

Abubakar Rufai (Mavlon FC)

Defenders:

Adamu Maigari (El-Kanemi Warriors)

Daniel Bameyi (Bayelsa United)

Kenneth Igbokwe (Enugu Rangers)

Haruna Aliyu (Wikki Tourists)

Musa Adamu (Wireless FC)

Shamsudeen Muhammad (Mavlon FC)

Ibrahim Abdullahi

Shamsudeen Ishaq (Grassrunner FC)

Steven Jolomi (Mavlon FC)

Midfielders:

Raphael Oyebanji (Shuffle Select FC)

Mohammed Ibrahim (Niger Tornadoes)

Kizito Opara (Campus Academy)

Alabi Sulaiman Jojo (El-Kanemi Warriors)

Sulaiman Abubakar (Diamond Academy)

Shafiu Adamu (Wikki Tourists)

Cletus Simon (Mavlon FC)

Forwards:

Bidemi Amole (Real Sapphire Academy)

Clinton Japhet (Enyimba FC)

Matthew Chukwusa (Morack Academy)

Nasiru Salihu (El-Kanemi Warriors)

Divine Olisha (Foster Academy)

Jerry Salami (Aspire Academy)

Oluwaseyi Akinfenwa (Real Sapphire Academy)

Shola Adelami (Ikorodu City)

Abdulrahaman Ishaq (Sport Supply Academy)

Ezekiel Anthony (Aspire Academy)

Sodiq Olalekan Adewunmi (Jaguar Sports FC)