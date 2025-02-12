Nigeria Entertainment News
Full List: Mohbad, Odumodublvck, Bag Multiple Nominations In 2024 Headies Award List
The organizers of one of Nigeria’s music award show, ‘The Headies’, have released the nomination list for its 17th edition.
Naija News reports that the categories released from the official X handle of the Headies on Wednesday include Producer of the Year, Best Recording of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best R&B Singles, Rookie of the Year, Best Rap Single, Best Vocal Performance (female), Music Video of the year and Best collaboration.
The list also features an array of local and international artists who have been recognised for contributing to the music scene in the past year.
Notably, Nigerian singer, Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, received the most nominations on the list, followed by Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, and Crown Uzama, also known as Shallipopi.
Odumodubluck was also nominated for the Best Collaboration category with two songs alongside Chike, Wizkid, Zlatan, Asa and Tiwa Savage.
The late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, also bagged three nominations despite being off the musical scene since his demise on September 12, 2023.
Full list below:
Music Video of the Year
Charm – Rema, Oerlinks and Folarin Oludare
Metaverse – Jyde Ajala
Like Ice Spice – Perlinks and Emeka Shine Shine
Ojapiano – Mattmax
Egwu – Director Pink
Showa – TG Omori
Na Money – Dammy Twitch
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Ayra Star – Last Heartbreak Song
Niniola – Level
Simi – Stranger
Liya – I’m Done
Yemi Alade – Tomorrow
Best Rap Single
Cast – Odumodu Blvck and Shallipopi
Blood on the dance floor – Bloody Civilian, Wale and Odumodu Blvck
Hallelujah – Ladipoe, Rozzz, and Morello
Canada – Magnito
Ije Nwoke – Jeriq
Rookie of the year
Zerry DL
Taves
Kaestyles
Llona
Best R&B single
Qing Madi – Vision
Jonny Drille – For You
Simi – Stranger
Tems – Burning
Ayra Star – Last Heartbreak Song ft Giveon
Songwriter of the year
Simisola Kosoko – Stranger (Simi)
Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma – Vision (Qing Madi)
Michael Ajuma Attah – Can’t Breathe (Llona)
Emoseh Khamofu – Family Meeting (Bloody Civilian)
Fuayefika Maxwell – Stages of Life (Wizard Chan)
Producer of the year
Sarz – Happiness
London – Ozeba
Magicsticks – Basquiat
Rema/Producer X/Cubeats/Deatz/Klimperboy – Hehehe
Dibs – Different Pattern
Best Recording of the year
Tems – Burning
Seyi Vibez – Different Pattern
Burna Boy – Higher
Ayra Star and Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song
Sarz and Lojay – Billions
Best Collaboration
Emotions – Tiwa Savage ft Asa
Blood on the dance floor – Odumodu Blvck, Bloody Civilian and Wale
Cast – Shallipopi ft Odumodu Blvck
Egwu – Chike ft Mohbad
Ole – Qing Madi ft Bnxn
Twe Twe remix – Kizz Daniel ft Davido
IDK – Wizkid ft Zlatan
Best Street-hop artiste
Seyi Vibez – Different Patterns
Ayo Maff – Dealer ft (Fire Boy)
Shallipopi – Cast ft (Odumodu Blvck)
Zhus Jdo – Johnbull
Mohbad – Ask About me
Afrobeats Single of the Year
Big Big Things – Young John ft Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez
Twe Twe remix – Kizz Daniel ft Davido
Egwu – Chike ft Mohbad
Remember – Asake
Ogechi remix – Hyce, Boypee and Brown Joel ft Davido
Big Baller – Flavour