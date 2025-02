Federal University Of Applied Sciences Kachia To Admit First Students In September – FG

President Bola Tinubu has said the newly approved Federal University of Applied Sciences, in Kachia, Kaduna State, would admit its first students in September.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu also ordered the takeover of NOK University’s property in Kachia and its transformation into the federal university.

The President’s directive followed a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that ordered the final forfeiture of the privately-owned NOK University to the Federal Government.

Speaking on Tuesday during the formal handover of the institution’s property and assets to the Federal Government by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Presidential Villa, Vice President Kashim Shettima said the event signifies the administration’s commitment to inclusivity and national development.

“This is a great day for the country and for Kaduna State. The greater credit should go to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for driving the process and making it the first item on the agenda of the Federal Executive Council.

“General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd) quoted Martin Luther King Jr. as saying, ‘People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don’t know each other; they don’t know each other because they have not communicated with each other.’ I dare to add another quote by the same Martin Luther King Jr. where he said: ‘We must either learn to live together as brothers, or we are going to die together as fools.’

The Vice President also paid tribute to those instrumental in the transition process, including General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd), Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Justice Kumai Bayang Akaahs, and Senator Sunday Marshall.

“I want to particularly appreciate my Lord, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, who has been unwavering in his commitment to fostering peace and progress in this region. The engagements we had with General Agwai, Justice Akaahs, and Senator Marshall were all geared towards making this a reality. Today, we celebrate the outcome of those efforts,” he stated.

Assuring the immediate commencement of the institution’s operations, Shettima said, “The President has already directed the Minister of Education to ensure that the university is captured in the 2025 budget so that by September, it can admit its first set of students”.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to infrastructure development in Southern Kaduna, particularly in road construction.

“The governor is already making significant progress in reconstructing key roads in the region. However, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to complete the efforts of the governor by awarding contracts for the construction of some of the major roads in the region,” he added.

Gov Sani, Senator Katung, Alausa, Olukoyede Hail Tinubu

On his part, Kaduna State Governo, Uba Sani, thanked President Tinubu for the realization of the dream to establish the university, describing the signing ceremony and handover of property for the takeoff of the institution as a great day for the people of the state and Nigerians at large.

He said the peaceful coexistence enjoyed across Kaduna and its environs, and the inclusion of all interests in the state is entrenched as a deliberate policy of his administration, assuring that “we will continue to run Kaduna in an inclusive manner where the interest of all are taken into consideration”.

Also speaking, the Senator representing Kaduna South senatorial district, Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, thanked President Tinubu for assenting to the establishment of the institution, saying “the positive impact of the decision will benefit millions in our region, the country and the world for generations to come.”

Senator Katung who presented the bill for the establishment of the university in the Senate said, “We are excited that our vision for a world-class institution of higher learning in Southern Kaduna has been recognized and endorsed. We are eager to embark on this journey that has eluded us for decades.

“This university will not only provide access to quality education but will also create jobs, stimulate local economic growth, and contribute to the social and cultural fabric of our community. This is the vision that Mr. President has set in motion today, and we look forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to bring it to life.”

On his part, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, described the establishment of the university as a demonstration of President Tinubu’s dedication to expanding the nation’s human capital and capacity development.

He said, “Today demonstrates another evidence of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima’s benevolent belief in quickly expanding Nigeria’s human capacity development in the area of education, health and social welfare protection.”

The Chairman of EFCC, Ola Olukayode, said that in pursuit of their mandate, the court had granted the institution a judgment for the final forfeiture of the entire assets of the university, comprising academic buildings, a water factory, an international hotel, and an event center.

“We are here pursuant to the resolution of the Federal Executive Council on February 4, 2025, to hand over the property of the university for the use of the newly established Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia,” he added.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, said the President has repeatedly shown love and commitment to the region and the country at large.

“This is a Nigerian project, it is not only for the people of Kaduna; the University will enhance the capacity of all Nigerians. We are all excited; everybody in Kaduna State is excited about this great feat. This is an idea that will bring peace to the region,” he stated.