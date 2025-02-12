Endsars Was The Beginning Of Irresponsible Protests – Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has said the protest against police brutality in October 2020, codenamed Endsars, was an irresponsible protest.

Naija News reports that Bwala said the Endsars protest also led to other unorganized and irresponsible protests in the country.

In an interview with News Central on Wednesday, President Tinubu’s Aide stated that it was the duty of the Police to prevent protesters from infringing on the rights of other citizens to move freely.

“Taking over the street by blocking people and so in other words you want to shut down the law and order in the country. There is no police anywhere in the world that will close its eyes to that fact.

“Now Endsars was the beginning and the foundation of irresponsible protesting. Before the Endsars all the protests that we’ve had in the country were protests that were organized; that’s what they say organized protests. Any protest that is not organized, the government can’t sit back,” he said.

Bwala, however, condemned the method applied by security agencies in shutting down the protest.

“There were a lot of misadventures by law enforcement I must admit and that’s why there was a panel and panel came up with a finding but a lot of the other stories was built on the fake news reporting of a CNN anchor. Because some of the things that were peddled in CNN well ahead were over exaggerated and later they had to do a walkback back. This one you can google it this one you can google it,” he added.