Eight Things You Should Know About Edo Lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru Who 2Baba Is Planning To Marry

The romantic relationship between Edo State House of Assembly member, Natasha Osawaru, and Nigerian legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has been declared official after the latter, in a post via his Instagram page, confirmed that they planning to get married.

Naija News reports that on Monday, 2baba made an appearance during a plenary session, thereby sparking commotion at the house.

There have been speculations that Natasha might be responsible for his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

However, speaking via a video shared on Instagram page, 2Baba clarified his relationship with Natasha, emphasising that she has nothing to do with his current situation with Annie.

He also expressed his affection for the lawmaker, stating, “Yes, I love her. I want to marry her”.

The ‘African Queen’ hitmaker also defended Natasha, calling her a “young, brilliant, and amazing woman” who has been unfairly labelled as a “home breaker”.

Below are ten things you should know about Natasha.

1. Natasha Irobosa Osawaru was born on November 14, 1993, and hails from the Egor Local Government Area of Edo state.

2. Natasha is the granddaughter of renowned businessman, Gabriel Igbinedion, which makes her one of the most influential families in Edo State.

3. She earned her Law degree from Igbinedion University and her Master’s Degree in Film Production from Full Sail University, Florida.

4. Natasha is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

5. Her political career took off when she was elected to represent the Egor Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly.

6. Natasha currently serves as the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, where she plays a vital role in shaping policies and legislative initiatives.

7. As an Edo State House of Assembly member, Natasha focuses on youth empowerment and mentorship, community development initiatives, and education and scholarship programs.

8. Natasha Osawaru is not yet married and does not have children.