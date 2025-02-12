Edo Governorship Tribunal: APC Opens Defence, Witnesses Confirm Over-Voting

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has opened its defence in the ongoing dispute over the last governorship election in Edo State by calling four witnesses before the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, filed a petition challenging the election results, citing irregularities, including over-voting in multiple polling units.

First Witness Confirms Over-Voting

The first witness, Afuda Theophilus Idemudia, a businessman and resident of Benin City, told the tribunal that he monitored the election in Esan North East Local Government Area.

Led in evidence by APC’s counsel, Echezona Etiaba (SAN), Idemudia confirmed that PDP agents signed the election result from Esan North East.

He identified Exhibit PCB-40, the Ballot Paper and Verification Statement, explaining that Part A was to be completed before the polls opened, while Part B was completed after voting ended.

Upon reviewing the document, Idemudia confirmed the serial numbers of ballot papers issued to polling units.

Under cross-examination by PDP’s counsel, Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN), Idemudia admitted that over-voting occurred in Unit 11, Ward 6, where 96 voters were accredited, but 97 votes were recorded. He agreed that this led to the cancellation of the result in the unit.

Second Witness Supports Over-Voting Allegations

The second witness, Kamarudeen Coker Bello, an APC Local Government agent in Akoko Edo LGA, adopted his witness statement in court.

Under cross-examination, he acknowledged that the petitioners alleged over-voting in 17 polling units in the local government area.

Third Witness Denies Complaints But Admits Over-Voting

Engr. Gabriel Iduseri, who acted as APC’s Collation Agent for Oredo LGA, claimed there were no complaints from party agents about the election’s conduct.

However, he admitted that results from Polling Unit 8, Ward 10 were cancelled at the ward collation center due to over-voting.

When questioned about a table in the PDP petition listing 53 and 66 polling units with alleged discrepancies, Iduseri admitted he read the petition but could not recall the exact number of disputed units.

Fourth Witness Confirms Cancellations Due To Over-Voting

Hon. Frank David, APC’s Collation Agent for Owan West LGA, testified that INEC officials diligently collated the results, with no objections from party agents.

However, under cross-examination, he was presented with IReV reports showing discrepancies in accredited voter figures:

In Ward 4, Unit 19, only 36 voters were accredited, but 37 votes were recorded.

In Ward 8, Unit 8, 79 valid votes were recorded, with one rejected vote despite only 80 accredited voters.

David also confirmed that results from Unit 5 were cancelled due to over-voting.

APC To Present Additional Documents

Following the witnesses’ testimonies, APC’s lead counsel, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), informed the tribunal that the party was preparing a schedule of documents to tender as evidence when proceedings resume.

The tribunal subsequently adjourned the hearing to Thursday for further proceedings.