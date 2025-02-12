Don’t Worsen The Volatility In PDP, Swear In Ude-Okoye As National Secretary – National Legal Adviser Tells Damagum

The National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kamaldeen Ajibade, has urged the Acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagum, to uphold the resolution of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) and swear in Sunday Ude-Okoye as the PDP National Secretary.

Ajibade said this in a memo sent to Damagum in response to a fresh enquiry for legal advice on the contention between Ude-Okoye and Senator Samuel Anyanwu over the PDP National Secretary position.

The memo, dated February 7, noted that both chieftains had submitted their position and documents to a panel set up by the BOT and the panel headed by Ajibade, after observing due diligence, and noting relevant court orders, recognized Ude-Okoye as the authentic PDP National Secretary.

The recommendation of the panel was also adopted by the PDP BoT as contained in a communique issued at the end of their meeting on February 5.

The PDP National Legal Adviser, therefore submitted that his position remains the same with the recommendations of the panel and the position of the BoT.

He added that any attempt by Damagum to seek a review of the said legal opinion/advice is not only improper but will undermine the effort of the BOT and increase the already existing tension as well as worsen the volatility within the party.

The memo received in the office of the PDP acting National Chairman, yesterday, was titled “Legal Opinion with Regards to the Position of the National Secretary.

The memo read in part: “It is without doubt that the contending parties voluntarily submitted their respective documents and after due consideration of the same, the committee submitted its legal opinion/Advise signed by Dr. Kabiru T. Turaki, SAN to the BOT.

“The BOT sanctioned the said report/legal opinion in its communique issued at the end of its emergency meeting on 5th day of February,2025. See resolution 3 in the communique of the BOT of 5th February , 2025 wherein it was captured thus; “The BOT in exercise of its constitutional powers received, exhaustively considered and hereby adopt the report of its committee led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki SAN on the issue of the National Secretary of the PDP especially with regard to the declarative judgment of the High Court of Enugu as upheld by the Court of Appeal.’

“The contending parties having voluntarily submitted to the authority of the Dr. Kabiru T. Turaki, led committee and a legal opinion/Advise having been proffered after evaluation of documents tendered by parties, calling for review of the said legal opinion/advice in my opinion is not only improper but will undermine the effort of the BOT and increase the already existing tension as well as worsen the volatility within the party which may be difficult to arrest.

“It is, therefore, my advice that the contending parties having willingly submitted themselves to the authority of the committee led by Dr. Kabiru T. Turaki, SAN should be honourable enough to abide by the outcome of the legal opinion/advice stemming from the proceeding they unreservedly consented to, most especially that the said legal opinion/Advice was signed by a well experienced Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and same adopted by the BOT which is the conscience of the party. See Article 32(5) (a) to (i) of the Constitution (amended in 2017) of our great party.

“Finally, I have nothing to add to the said legal opinion, it is hereby adopted as mine.”