Delta PDP Lawmakers Dismiss Defection Rumours, Claim APC Members Planning To Join Party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the Delta State House of Assembly has denied rumours that some of its lawmakers are planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the Majority Leader of the House, Emeka Nwaobi, speaking in Asaba on Wednesday, dismissed claims that 10 out of the 22 PDP lawmakers were preparing to switch allegiance to the APC.

According to Nwaobi, all 22 PDP members in the assembly remain steadfast in their commitment to the party and have no plans to defect.

“Our loyalty to the PDP is unquestionable. There is no truth to the speculation that any of our members are contemplating leaving the party,” he stated.

However, Nwaobi revealed that, conversely, five out of the seven APC members in the assembly had expressed interest in joining the PDP, adding that their defection plans were already in the pipeline.

Speaker Guwor Urges PDP Members To Ignore Defection Claims

Speaker of the House, Dennis Guwor, also weighed in on the matter, advising Delta residents, particularly PDP supporters to disregard the allegations of impending defections.

“There is no doubt that the 22 PDP members in the Delta State House of Assembly are intact. There is no indication anywhere that any of them are planning to join another party,” Guwor assured.

He further reiterated that the PDP is instead expanding its influence in the House, with multiple APC lawmakers preparing to cross over.

“There is strong indication that no fewer than five out of the seven APC members in the House are already warming up to join the PDP,” he disclosed.

“So, let me use this forum to inform them that the umbrella is wide enough to accommodate as many as are interested in joining us,” the Speaker added.