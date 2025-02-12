Champions League Play-offs: Ancelotti Insists Real Madrid Vs Man City Tie Is Not Over

Real Madrid’s manager, Carlo Ancelotti, emphasized the unpredictable nature of football at the Santiago Bernabeu as he prepares for the crucial second leg of their Champions League play-off against Manchester City.

Following a thrilling first leg at the Etihad Stadium, which ended in a dramatic 3-2 victory for Real Madrid, Ancelotti reflected on the match’s rollercoaster moments.

The La Liga champions faced an early challenge when Erling Haaland put Manchester City ahead, but Kylian Mbappe swiftly equalized, showcasing Madrid’s resilience.

Haaland then restored City’s lead with a penalty, putting the pressure back on Los Blancos. However, late-game heroics from Brahim Diaz, a former City player, and Jude Bellingham sealed an extraordinary comeback for Madrid, leaving Ancelotti optimistic yet cautious.

“We didn’t deserve to be 1-2 down,” Ancelotti stated during a press conference, defending his team’s performance. “We created numerous chances and defended well throughout the match. Ultimately, the victory is deserved.”

He urged his players to maintain composure, emphasizing, “It’s only the first half. Anything can happen at the Bernabeu,” hinting at the iconic stadium’s potential to inspire unforgettable results in high-stakes moments.

When discussing Manchester City, Ancelotti acknowledged their strength as a formidable side, remarking on their impressive display on the pitch.

He commented on the contentious penalty incident in the game, stating, “I think it was a penalty [referring to Phil Foden’s foul]. The referee is one of the best in Europe.”

In contrast, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer offered a stark assessment of the tie’s outlook. He suggested that the Champions League knockout playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid “is almost over.”

Shearer noted, “You’d still have hope at 2-2, but it will be an absolute miracle if Real Madrid don’t go through now.”

He voiced concern over the psychological toll such a defeat could impose on City’s morale, saying, “Manchester City’s confidence will be shattered. It’s almost over – not quite over, but almost.”

This thrilling encounter sets the stage for an explosive second leg at the Bernabeu on February 19, where the winner will secure a coveted place in the Round of 16 of this year’s Champions League competition.