Calvin Bassey Rated Among Best Defenders In English Premier League

Fulham defender, Calvin Bassey has emerged as a key player in the Premier League this season, with impressive statistical data underscoring his significant contributions to Marco Silva’s team.

Calvin Bassey has been a consistent presence in Fulham’s defense, featuring in 23 Premier League matches and clocking 2,070 minutes on the field. His performances have garnered recognition, and a closer look at the statistics reveals just how impactful he has been in essential defensive aspects.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bassey stands out as the top-ranked centre-back in the Premier League for Ball Carry Grade, boasting a remarkable score of 82.9.

This metric assesses a player’s dribbling, carrying capabilities, and resilience against tackles, typically favoring midfielders, which makes Bassey’s achievement even more notable. His score places him in esteemed company alongside players like James Maddison, Moisés Caicedo, and Youri Tielemans.

Fulham has conceded 32 goals this season, which ranks them ninth in the league for defensive performance, and Bassey has played a crucial role in fostering this defensive strength.

The 24-year-old Nigerian defender ranks third among center-backs for tackling, with an outstanding grade of 85.0, putting him fifth overall in the league. He has completed 37 tackles and defended against 20 dribbles, achieving a 44% tackle success rate (13th overall) and winning 59% of his duels against dribblers (seventh overall).

In terms of aerial battles, Bassey has also excelled, attaining a grade of 79.3, which places him 28th among center-backs. He has won 48 aerial duels this season, showcasing his strength in physical contests and ability to control the air.

Bassey has thrived in Fulham’s backline, playing a pivotal role in the team’s position, currently sitting ninth in the league after 24 matches. He has played every minute of 23 EPL games this season, with just one match missed due to suspension.

Note that the Cottagers have successfully advanced to the FA Cup fifth round, where they will face Manchester United after a victory over Wigan Athletic.