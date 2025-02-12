Buhari Loyalists Consider Exit From APC As Opposition Intensifies Plans For 2027

Loyalists of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), are reportedly considering leaving the ruling party.

Though Buhari is expected to remain in the APC, sources who spoke with Daily Sun indicate that his allies’ potential exit is a response to growing dissatisfaction within the CPC bloc, which feels marginalised under the party’s current leadership.

Coalition Talks To Unseat APC In 2027

Amidst rising political realignments, opposition figures are intensifying efforts to consolidate support and form a strong coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

On Monday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 and 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He was accompanied by former Cross River State Governor Liyel Imoke, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Abdul Ningi, and other associates.

Although Atiku described the visit as “non-political,” analysts believe it is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the opposition and create a formidable coalition against the APC.

Peter Obi Joins Opposition Talks

Further fueling speculation of a grand opposition alliance, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been actively involved in discussions.

Obi recently met with former Head of State Ibrahim Babangida at his residence in Minna, Niger State, in what is widely interpreted as part of efforts to unite political actors across party lines.

The coalition drive is reportedly attracting prominent APC figures, including former Minister of Steel, Kayode Fayemi, former Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi, and former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai.

El-Rufai has been vocal in his criticism of the APC, accusing the party of deviating from its founding principles and failing to provide effective governance.

At a recent national conference on democracy in Abuja, he openly criticized the party’s internal divisions and lack of democracy.

Challenges In Forming A Mega Party

Despite ongoing crises within both the PDP and LP, a reliable source familiar with the discussions told Daily Sun that the opposition remains determined to resolve their differences and form a united front.

According to the source, there are plans to establish a mega party strong enough to challenge the APC in 2027.

However, getting Obasanjo’s full support may prove difficult, as he has backed different candidates in previous elections. In 2019, he supported Atiku when Obi was his running mate but in 2023, he switched allegiance to Obi’s candidacy.

Former PDP vice chairman Olabode George recently revealed how, prior to the PDP’s 2023 presidential primary, Obasanjo urged Atiku to support a South-East candidate.

However, the effort proved unsuccessful, leading Obi to defect from the PDP to the LP, where he emerged as the party’s presidential flag bearer.