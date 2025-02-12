BREAKING: PDP NWC Confirms Udeh-Okoye As National Secretary

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially recognized Sunday Udeh-Okoye, a former National Youth Leader, as the party’s substantive National Secretary.

Naija News reports that this confirmation was made public on Wednesday through a statement issued by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who emphasized that the NWC’s decision aligns with a ruling by the Court of Appeal.

In compliance with the court’s verdict, the NWC has begun notifying the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant institutions to formalize Udeh-Okoye’s recognition as National Secretary.

Part of the statement reads: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its meeting today, Wednesday, February 12, 2025, extensively considered the memo dated 11th February, 2025, presented by the Acting National Chairman on the issue of the National Secretary of the PDP.

“The NWC, in considering the memo, thoroughly examined the attached documents, namely: the declaratory judgment of the High Court of Enugu, the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, which pronounced and declared Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh-Okoye as the National Secretary of the PDP; the legal opinion and advice by Dr. Kabiru T. Turaki SAN as well as that of the National Legal Adviser of the PDP.

“After due consideration of the memo and the attachments, the NWC overwhelmingly recognises, acknowledges and confirms Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh-Okoye as the substantive National Secretary of the PDP in full compliance with and obedience to the judgment of the Court of Appeal, recognising that there is no subsisting or superseding judgment or order from any court of superior authority or hierarchy.

“The NWC has commenced the transmission of its resolution/decision affirming Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh-Okoye as the PDP National Secretary to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant bodies for recognition in line with the judgment of the Court of Appeal.”

The party leadership commended its members and stakeholders for their steadfast support, adherence to the rule of law, and commitment to party unity.

It reaffirmed its dedication to upholding its Constitution, fostering democratic principles, and ensuring national stability.

The PDP has grappled with internal conflicts both before and after the 2023 elections, leading to tensions within the party.

Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum has also faced scrutiny since stepping in for Iyorchia Ayu.

The controversy surrounding the National Secretary position escalated when the South East nominated Udeh-Okoye to replace Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who had been selected as the party’s candidate for the Imo governorship election.

On December 20, 2024, the Court of Appeal ruled in Udeh-Okoye’s favor, yet disputes lingered.

Tensions heightened on January 28, when Anyanwu’s supporters forcefully removed Udeh-Okoye from a Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting.

Seeking a resolution, PDP governors, led by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, endorsed the Court of Appeal’s ruling on January 31 in Asaba, Delta State, affirming Udeh-Okoye’s rightful position as National Secretary.

However, Anyanwu rejected the decision, taking his grievances to the Inspector General of Police, the Supreme Court, and the Court of Appeal, while accusing the governors of deepening the party’s internal crisis.

On February 5, 2025, the BoT, chaired by former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, upheld Udeh-Okoye’s legitimacy after reviewing the matter.

Following this, Damagum sent a memo on February 6 to the PDP National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, requesting guidance on whether to proceed with implementing the decision endorsed by the governors and the BoT.

In response, Ajibade, urged the Acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagum, to uphold the resolution of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) and swear in Sunday Ude-Okoye as the PDP National Secretary.

Ajibade said this in a memo sent to Damagum in response to the fresh enquiry for legal advice on the contention between Ude-Okoye and Senator Samuel Anyanwu over the PDP National Secretary position.