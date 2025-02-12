Arsenal’s Kai Havertz Injured, Carragher Reveals Importance Of Everton Vs Liverpool Clash

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz suffered an injury concern during the team’s training camp in Dubai, a setback that could hamper the Gunners’ Premier League title race.

According to Mail Sport, Kai Havertz sustained the injury during a session earlier this week, and it is thought to be related to his hamstring, although the exact details have yet to be confirmed.

The Gunners plan to assess the situation further when they return to the United Kingdom.

If it turns out to be a hamstring injury, it could mean that Havertz will need some time to recover, which would be a setback for the team, especially in light of their current attacking depth.

Manager Mikel Arteta is hopeful that any potential absence will be brief, as the squad is already facing challenges with injuries to key players such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli.

Havertz has been instrumental for Arsenal this season, leading as the top scorer with 15 goals. His potential unavailability would be significant as the team aims to challenge Liverpool for the top spot in the league.

On a related note, former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher pointed out that if Liverpool secure a win against Everton in their game in hand this Wednesday, it may substantially impact Arsenal’s title aspirations.

With a nine-point lead and only 14 matches remaining, a victory for Liverpool could provide them a strong psychological advantage.

Carragher emphasized the importance of the match, noting that the delay from its original December scheduling due to bad weather has heightened its significance.

He commented, “This Merseyside derby is the biggest game of the season, not only for bragging rights but for the implications it has on the title race. If Liverpool wins, they would almost have one hand on the trophy, and that could affect Arsenal’s confidence in catching up.”