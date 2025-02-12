Adeleke Warns Opposition Against Alleged Plot To Disrupt Osun LG Elections

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed concerns over an alleged plot by opposition elements to instigate chaos ahead of the local government election scheduled for February 22, 2025.

Naija News reports that despite these concerns, the governor assured residents and stakeholders that his administration would remain neutral in the electoral process while ensuring adequate security for a peaceful exercise.

In a statement released on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke commended the peaceful conduct of political campaigns so far and encouraged candidates to focus on engaging voters with their manifestos rather than resorting to violence or intimidation.

“As a government, we are committed to free and fair elections. We have followed the preparatory activities of the state electoral commission, and we assure the public that we respect the independence of the commission to conduct credible elections,” Adeleke stated.

He also emphasized the high literacy rate in Osun State, noting that residents are well-informed and not easily misled by political manipulations.

“We are highly educated in Osun State. Our literacy level is at an all-time high. This is not a state where residents can be lied to. They read and digest court rulings and political subjects without being hoodwinked. I urge our people to get prepared for February 22. It is an opportunity to vote for your preferred council chairmen and councilors,” he added.

The governor further disclosed that intelligence reports indicated that certain opposition elements were planning to incite violence, warning them against such actions.

“We have credible reports of plots by elements within the opposition to foment crisis in Osun State. I warn those plotting such evil to desist because of its grave consequences,” Adeleke warned.

Reaffirming his stance on maintaining order, he directed security agencies to take firm action against any individual or group attempting to disrupt the peace.

“As the Chief Security Officer of this state, I have directed security agencies to deal decisively with any promoter of violence within the context of the rule of law. We will not allow this state to be plunged into a baseless conflict.

“Democracy is about ballot papers, not guns and cutlass. Go to the poll on the 22nd. Make your preference known in peaceful manners,” he concluded.