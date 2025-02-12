Abba Moro Takes Stand On Leaving PDP

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, has said the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was only a matter of disagreement.

Naija News reports that Senator Moro said the PDP remains Africa’s largest and only credible party in the country.

In an interview with News Central on Tuesday, the Benue South Senator said despite the internal crisis at the national level, only PDP has national outreach in the country.

He expressed optimism that the party’s internal crisis would be resolved and the party would take back it position in Nigeria’s politics.

“Some of the issues that confront the PDP today, the issue of leadership, some form of crisis here and there, litigations here and there. But as far as PDP, as an organization is concerned, we are one beautiful family. Let me tell you, there is no local government, there is no village, there is no polling unit that you go today that you won’t find members of the PDP. What is actually happening at the level of leadership of PDP is unfortunate, but they are issues that can be resolved.

“And I can tell you that the average PDP member in the village doesn’t know any other party other than PDP. I can tell you this. And so, all that is required on the part of the leaders of the PDP is to arrange to agree, disagree to agree, and then come back to what PDP used to be.

“That’s the eligible largest political party in Africa. And I can assure you, moving forward, PDP will come back to its former shape,” he said.

The former Minister of Interior when asked if he planned to leave the party since he was uncomfortable with the leadership crisis, he said no.

According to him, it was his duty to remain in the party and work for the resolution of the internal crisis.

“I will not leave my party, because if my party, at a time of comfort, gave me a platform to come to the Senate, and there is crisis in the party, I stay behind and salvage the situation. I won’t leave PDP,” he answered.