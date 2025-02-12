2Baba’s ‘Lover’, Natasha Reportedly Pregnant

Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, and Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, are allegedly expecting their first child.

Naija New reports that the latest development was made known by Nigerian journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus, in a post via Instagram on Wednesday.

According to Stella, 2Baba and Natasha are in love and about to start a family.

The post read, “Singer Tuface Idibia And Lover Hon Natasha Igbinedion Are Pregnant

“Tuface Idibia, the Singer you can’t stop talking about (at the moment) and Honorable Natasha Irobosa Igbinedion of the famous Igbinedion family of Benin Kingdom are in love and about to start a family……

“They are pregnant with their first child and the singer confessed in a video early Tuesday February 12, 2025 morning that he loves her and wants to marry her…..

Tuface is estranged from his wife Annie and announced on January 27, 2025 that they have been separated for a while and are headed for Divorce….”

Meanwhile, 2Baba has shared a video of a man recounting how his ex-wife found a man better than him after they went their separate ways.

The singer reposted the video on his Instastories after confirming his interest in Edo lawmaker, Natasha Igbinedion and his intention to tie the knot with her.

In the video posted on his Instastories, the man said, ‘’My ex-wife is married for over a decade now to a phenomenal guy who is perfect for her and he is nothing like me. If you met him and met both of us, you would go no one would love both of these guys. Like if you like this flavour, you wouldn’t like this Flavour. Like I am impatient, fast talking, skip to the end. He is a therapist, he is chill, patient, they are perfect together. And I can that as someone who loves and loved her and knows her and knew her.