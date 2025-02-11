‘You’re A Bad Father’ – Portable Calls Out Father Over Failure To Cover Him Up Amidst Issue With Police

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has dragged his father for failing to intervene in the ongoing issue with the Ogun State Police.

Naija News reports that the dispute with the Police began when the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA) officials visited Portable’s Odogwu Bar and Restaurant to seal off the property due to a lack of approved permits and insufficient air space.

The singer alleged that the officials stormed his premises and arrested over 20 people, including artists and customers, while also seizing vehicles, gadgets, and personal belongings.

However, Ogun State Commissioner for Physical Planning, Olatunji Odunlami, dismissed Portable’s claims as “spurious and blatant falsehood”, adding that the arrest followed due process.

Following the confrontation, nine individuals were arraigned on a five-count charge, including armed violence, felony, obstruction, assault, and intent to kill, while Portable is currently at large.

In a post via his Instagram page on Tuesday, the ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner claimed that his father had abandoned him, stressing that he (father) assisted in handling the projects.

The singer said his father’s failure to settle the police led to the current predicament.

He also described his daddy as a bad father, asking why he had not gone to the police to cover him.

He wrote, “But why my papa no go police station to cover me, he is a bad father. Na him I dey give money to do all those houses, na him chop my money. If too say him don settle with them I no go get problem with this people.

“Why my papa go dey run for police? House wey be say na you I dey give money make you run am. All those houses belong to me Badmus Family.“