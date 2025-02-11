You Must Learn From How The Judiciary Is Handling Donald Trump – Falana Advises Nigerian Judges

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights activist, Femi Falana has advised the Nigerian judiciary and politicians to learn from the United States of America (USA).

He pointed out how judges in America fearlessly move against the executive orders recently signed by President Donald Trump.

Falana stated that at least five of those executive orders have been struck down following resistance from the judiciary.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels TV program on Monday, Falana urged judges in Nigeria to encourage public interest litigation, stressing that there are individuals or organizations that may want to challenge some policies of the government.

Falana said, “Our lawyers judges must learn from what is going on in the United States of America. For the past two weeks or thereabouts, President Trump has come up with a lot of executive orders but the judiciary stood its ground.

“Not less than five of those executive orders have been struck down. In every society, public interest litigation must be encouraged.

“Not everyone feels like, I should go to court to challenge the actions of the government.

“Meanwhile, there are individuals and organizations that want to live under the rule of law. These people must be empowered by the judges”.