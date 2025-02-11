Wike Decries Rising Almajiri Presence In FCT, Establishes Task Force

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has set up a committee to address the increasing number of Almajiri children within Abuja.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, revealed this while briefing journalists after a closed-door security meeting chaired by Wike.

According to Disu, the initiative aims to equip security agencies with detailed information on the activities of Almajiri children, particularly concerning their welfare and education.

Although he downplayed concerns about potential security threats in the capital, the police commissioner urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to security agencies.

The newly established committee includes representatives from the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Department of State Services (DSS), and other relevant agencies.

It has been tasked with submitting a comprehensive report within two weeks.

Meanwhile, Disu confirmed that the FCT police command recently arrested five suspects in connection with various crimes.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has called on Nigerians to remain patient with the government as it implements policies aimed at addressing economic challenges.

Wike made this appeal on Wednesday in Ibadan, Oyo State, while leading members of the G-5 and other political associates on a condolence visit to Governor Seyi Makinde following the death of his elder brother, Sunday Makinde, who passed away on January 24, 2025, at the age of 65.

Accompanying Wike were former governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Samuel Ortom (Benue), along with Senators Sandy Onor, Philip Aduda, Olaka Nwogu, Mao Ohuabunwa, and Chibudom Nwuche, among others.

Acknowledging the economic difficulties faced by Nigerians, Wike insisted that President Bola Tinubu’s policies were designed to improve the country’s economic situation in the long run.

“I have always told people to be patient with this government. This country has faced significant challenges in the past, and it’s essential to recognize the progress we’ve made.

“Nigerians often forget where we were and the efforts being put in place to improve our situation.

“We have to give it time. It’s not like a miracle. The policies Mr. President is implementing will have some effects, and people will feel them, but in the end, we will achieve what we want to achieve,” Wike said.