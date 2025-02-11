Why I Criticised Tinubu In The Past – Daniel Bwala

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has said the decision to criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the past was because he was in the opposition party.

Naija News reports that the former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made this known on Tuesday while speaking on Arise TV’s The Morning Show.

According to Bwala, the opposition’s work is to criticise the sitting government and hold them accountable, but his view changed after meeting Tinubu.

He said, “I criticised Tinubu’s election and administration in the past because I was in the opposition.

“The opposition’s work is to criticise the sitting government and hold them accountable. My views changed after I met the President, and he saw a need to appoint me.”

Recall that before his appointment, Bwala accused Tinubu of rigging the election, stressing the President would face challenges with moral legitimacy upon assuming office.

“Right now, although the presumption of law is in favour of Tinubu until the final determination of the election tribunal and appeals, he will struggle with moral legitimacy (because he rigged the election) for 240 days of his presidency,” Bwala posted on X.

Also, in May 2023, Bwala doubled down on his claims during an interview with Arise Television, challenging the legitimacy of Tinubu’s victory.

He described Tinubu as a “president-select” rather than a “president-elect,” accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission of manipulating the presidential election results.

He added, “We are in court to say it was a rigged process. As long as there is no final determination of the matter, we have every right under law, equity, and justice to express our opinion that he is a president-select and not a president-elect.”