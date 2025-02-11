We Source Products From Multiple Suppliers, Not Loyal To Any Refinery – Oil Marketers

Oil marketers under the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) have clarified that they do not pledge exclusive loyalty to any refinery, including the Dangote Refinery or state-owned plants like the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.

According to PETROAN President Billy Gillis-Harry, members prioritize sourcing petroleum products from any credible supplier to ensure availability and affordability for Nigerians.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday, he emphasized the need for a competitive market free from monopolistic control while reaffirming PETROAN’s long-standing relationship with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and other key players in the industry.

He said, “PETROAN is very insistent on availability and affordability, and also much more than that is discipline, according to what the PIA (Petroleum Industry Act) says.

“That’s why we will encourage that monopolistic tendencies of any kind should not be encouraged.

“Everybody should be allowed to play in the market. Even importation should not be a crime because it is not a crime, the PIA makes provision for that. But as patriotic Nigerians that we are, we encourage that let us pursue our internal market and grow our economy strong.”

No Fear of Monopoly, PETROAN Assures

Gillis-Harry dismissed concerns that Dangote Refinery or any other refining entity was creating a monopoly, contrary to speculations raised in November 2024.

He reassured that market diversity remains intact, with refiners, depot owners, and retailers playing their respective roles to meet consumer demand.

“We are not afraid that Dangote or any other refinery is moving towards monopoly as earlier suspected or thought about but we will continue to advise that let refiners refine, let depot owners keep soaring and let retail outlet owners keep retailing too. The whole value chain obligation to meet Nigerians’ needs,” he said.

Marketers Maintain Neutrality in Fuel Sourcing

Gillis-Harry also clarified that PETROAN members are not tied to any specific refinery, including Dangote Refinery or the state-run Port Harcourt and Warri refineries. Instead, they source fuel from multiple suppliers to ensure availability.

“Our members are lifting from every possible source. Our loyalty is to every possible source where we can get petroleum products.

“Primarily, we have a long-term relationship with the NNPCL, that is one company an agreement has been entered into with for so many years, and we will continue to benefit the values of those agreements with our bulk purchase agreement, and the allocation of products.

“We also load from Dangote Refinery because that is a very credible source that we also lift petroleum products from. PETROAN has also entered into a business relationship – the Dangote-MRS-PETROAN relationship. So everywhere there is product to be bought, once our members complete the processes, they start lifting products immediately.”