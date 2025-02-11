We Know Nigerians Are Suffering But We Want Them To See What We Are Doing – Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala has submitted that the government is aware Nigerians are suffering due to the policies introduced by the current administration.

He however maintained that the pains are necessary and temporary in order to achieve greater results.

Speaking on Tuesday about the policy drive of the Tinubu administration, Bwala said the reforms embarked upon by the government are like pulling down a house to recontruct it again and urged the citizens to look beyond the current sufferings.

He submitted that some of the reforms are already bearing results while some will take longer time to yield result.

The presidential media aide however appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience and understanding as the government is doing everything with their interest as priority.

In defending the current government, Bwala said 26 states were bankrupt as at when President Tinubu came into power in May 2023 but things have gotten better now with the intervention of the President and the states have more funds to pay salaries and meet the needs of the people.

“When you take policy reforms, it’s like pulling down a house to reconstruct again. At the time the president took the oath of office, about 26 states were considered bankrupt and they couldn’t to pay salaries. That is not our challenge at the moment because of increased revenuestates are paying salaries, we are now urging them to go beyond that and deliver on the mandate to their people. That’s one area we have dealt with.

“Two, the various interventions of government in terms of supporting the states and then providing direct intervention on Nigerians for example, you look at the medical sector, if you look at the agricultural sector to the kind of investment we put there, definitely there are some investments that will take time, if you plant a seed, it can’t come out tomorrow,” Bwala said during the interview with Arise TV.

We Understand The Pains

Reminded by the anchir that the people are suffering, Bwala responded that the government cares about the feelings of the people but the pains are necessary sacrifices that need to be paid for future benefits.

“That is why we keep begging the Nigerian people, leadership is about accountability and respect to the masses. We can’t look them in the face and say we don’t care about your suffering or you are not suffering. We are not in that denial but what we are saying is what we are doing at the moment,” he submitted.