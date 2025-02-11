Victor Boniface Wanted To Leave But Still Committed – Bayer Leverkusen Coach Says

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso expresses optimism about Nigeria striker Victor Boniface’s commitment to the team, especially after a potential transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr fell through at the last moment.

The Nigerian forward was in talks for a lucrative move worth €15 million per season before the Saudi club ultimately chose to sign Aston Villa’s Jhon Durán for €77 million instead. This decision has opened up an opportunity for Victor Boniface to solidify his role at Leverkusen.

Having recently recovered from a thigh injury, Boniface has made a successful return, featuring in their last three matches and scoring two critical goals.

He has started in two of those games, notably contributing 75 minutes during a goalless draw against Wolfsburg.

Alonso commended Boniface’s determination, encouraging him to continue competing for a starting position alongside in-form center-forward Patrik Schick, who has impressively netted 14 goals in Boniface’s absence.

Alonso highlighted that the failed transfer should not negatively impact Boniface’s morale. “These things happen,” he said in an interview with the Bundesliga website. “We discussed the situation before the transfer window opened.

“He was open to the idea of moving, but he feels happy here. I believe he will adjust his mindset and recognize the positives in staying. He is motivated to earn his place in the team.”

Before his injury last November, Boniface had a strong start to the season, tallying six goals and one assist in his first 10 Bundesliga matches. Although he missed 14 games due to injury, he marked his comeback with a goal against Hoffenheim and later scored the winner in a cup match against Köln.

Victor Boniface, 24, joined Leverkusen from Union Saint-Gilloise in 2023 for €20 million and recently signed a contract extension until 2029, positioning him as one of the club’s highest earners.

Boniface had an outstanding debut season, netting 21 goals and providing 10 assists in 34 appearances, helping the club achieve a historic Bundesliga and German Cup double.