Two Police Officers Killed In Yobe Attack

Two operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have been reportedly killed in Yobe State by gunmen believed to be armed robbers.

Naija News gathered that the incident happened at the Kolere Police Out-Post in the Fune Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Reports revealed that the first incident occurred in late January 2025, when a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ali Pindar, assigned to the Kolere Police Out-Post, was murdered by a criminal gang.

The deceased DSP Pindar had previously apprehended a prominent gang leader in the area and subsequently transferred the individual to the Damagum Divisional Police Headquarters in Fune LGA. The suspect was later brought to court and released on bail.

Upon his return, the suspect orchestrated an attack with a group of armed robbers, resulting in the death of the police officer, while another inspector sustained injuries during the assault.

In a separate incident, a source told Daily Trust that on Sunday, February 9, the officer in charge of the Out-Post, DSP Jantuku Philibus, was killed while attempting to apprehend another suspect.

The suspect and his accomplices allegedly ambushed the officer, leading to his death.

Reports indicate that the late DSP managed to fatally wound one of the armed robbers before he was ultimately overpowered and killed, having sustained multiple injuries.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incidents to journalists, stating that the two officers were overwhelmed by the suspects and their associates during their attempt to make arrests.

The town has recently experienced a surge in high-profile armed robberies and kidnappings, among other criminal activities.