Troops Neutralize Arms Supplier In Zamfara, Intensify Offensive Against Terrorists In Northwest

Troops of Operation Fansan Yanma have neutralized a suspected arms supplier who attempted to flee after being intercepted with weapons meant for bandits in Zamfara State.

Security analyst, Zagazola Makama, disclosed the development on his official X handle, stating that the incident took place during a night operation in Nasarawa Burkullu.

Acting on credible intelligence, security forces accosted the suspect, who was identified as a known arms trafficker from Anka.

Upon sighting the troops, the suspect attempted to escape but was swiftly neutralized.

Arms Trafficker’s Mission Foiled

Preliminary investigations confirmed that the suspect was transporting firearms and ammunition to bandit groups operating in the region.

The Nigerian Army has continued its intensified crackdown on criminal elements in the North, with Operation FANSAN YANMA recording a series of successful missions in recent weeks.

Military Advances Against Lakurawa Terrorist Group

In a related development, troops have ramped up their offensive against the Lakurawa terrorist organization, launching a coordinated search operation across Northwestern Nigeria.

As part of the ongoing military crackdown, soldiers have cleared multiple terrorist camps in Sokoto State and arrested a key suspect linked to a notorious terrorist leader.

Security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, revealed that the operation was a joint effort involving troops from the 248 Battalion and CIB VII.

Successful Clearance Operation In Sokoto

According to Makama, the offensive was launched from Maikumari village towards Rijiyan Zobe in Binji Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto State.

“The operation followed credible intelligence indicating that the Lakurawa bandit group had established a new camp in the area,” Makama stated.

Upon arrival in Rijiyan Zobe, troops found Fulani settlers carrying out their normal activities, suggesting that the bandits had not fully taken over the location. However, further intelligence led the troops to Duchin Kaie, a high-ground location where the criminals had set up a makeshift camp.

Following a successful clearance operation, troops searched and destroyed the camp, preventing it from being used as a terrorist base.

Recovered items at the scene included Jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), several pieces of Nigerien military uniforms, foodstuffs, and various clothing materials.