Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 11th February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 11th February, 2025

The Supreme Court, on Monday, slammed a fine of ₦2 million against Governor Siminalayi Fubara over the case filed regarding the court declaration of the Rivers State 2024 budget as illegal.

The apex court also dismissed his appeal against the court ruling on the state’s 2024 budget.

Naija News reports a five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji dismissed the appeal filed by the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, challenging the leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule after he had presented the budget to another faction.

The dismissal of the appeal by Governor Fubara is hinged on the withdrawal of the suit by his lawyer, Yusuf Ali.

It would be recalled that the Governor, in December 2023, submitted the 2024 budget of Rivers State to the Edison Ehie-led House of Assembly.

However, an Appeal Court in Abuja delivered a ruling against Fubara’s presentation of the 2024 budget to the Ehie-led House of Assembly, on October 10, 2024.

The ruling upheld the Federal High Court’s January 22, 2024, judgment that nullified the passage of Rivers State’s 2024 budget.

Lawmakers loyal to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, led by Martins Amaewhule, took the state government to court for submitting the 2024 budget to the Ehie-led house.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Monday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Naija News reports that Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, arrived at the OOPL at exactly 12:36 p.m. in the company of some political associates.

He was received by Obasanjo’s close ally, Otunba Oyewole Fasawe.

Among those who accompanied the former Vice President were former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, ex-governor of Sokoto State and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal and the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central in the Senate, Senator Abdul Ningi.

Upon arrival, Atiku proceeded straight into a closed-door meeting with Obasanjo, which lasted about one and a half hours.

Emerging from the meeting at exactly 2:11 p.m., Atiku addressed journalists but refused to entertain questions about politics.

“It’s just a courtesy visit, please. I am not going to talk about politics,” he stated.

The Secretary-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Is-haq Oloyede, has berated those questioning the establishment of Sharia panels in the six states of the Southwest zone.

Oloyede argued that the establishment of the panels which are essentially committees of Islamic scholars set up to settle marriage and inheritance disputes, will foster sustainable peace in the zone.

Naija News reports that the proposed establishment of Sharia panels in states like Ogun, Oyo, and others in the South-West has triggered disquiet in the zone with traditional institutions and the Christian community rejecting the move.

However, speaking during an appearance on Channels Television, Oloyede, who is also the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), insisted that leaders in the zone should have a rethink.

He asserted that the matter is trivial and warned against building unnecessary tension around it, especially in the South-West where Muslims, Christians and traditional institutions have co-existed peacefully for ages.

A Federal High Court Judge in Abuja, Binta Nyako, has adjourned the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, indefinitely.

Naija News reports that Nyako adjourned the suit on Monday following Kanu’s insistence that the judge cannot preside over his case since she had recused herself.

Recall that Kanu’s trial was put on hold after Justice Nyako recused herself from the case on September 24, 2024, following the defendant’s oral request.

The IPOB leader had openly expressed his lack of confidence in her handling of the matter.

However, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, overruled the recusal, stating that Kanu’s request must be formally submitted through a motion on notice.

As a result, the case file was returned to Justice Nyako for further proceedings.

In response to this development, prosecution counsel Adegboyega Awomolo, in a letter dated December 5, 2024, requested the court to fix a date for the resumption of the trial.

The defence team, led by Aloy Ejimakor, objected in a letter dated December 9, 2024, arguing that the judge’s recusal remained valid.

Ejimakor further requested that the case be transferred to a Federal High Court in the South-East if no judge in Abuja was willing to take it up, but this request was not granted.

At the resumed hearing on February 10, 2025, Justice Nyako clarified that the Chief Judge had not accepted her recusal and had referred the case back to her.

She instructed Kanu’s defence team to file a formal written application if they still wished to challenge her continued handling of the case.

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, President of the Ohanaeze Youth Council.

Naija News understands that the Command spokesperson, SP Joshua Ukandu, said Igboayaka was arrested on 8th February 2025 following a petition against him for allegedly disseminating false information capable of disrupting peace and destabilising communities in the state.

Ukandu stated that the suspect would be charged to court after investigations, The Sun revealed.

Recall that the Imo State Police Command had earlier denied any involvement in the disappearance of Igboayaka, who was reported missing on Saturday night at around 7 pm.

Family sources disclosed that unidentified gunmen—reportedly dressed in black attire and numbering up to seven—arrived in a Sienna and a Lexus SUV before storming Igboayaka’s residence at Works Layout, Owerri, where they allegedly abducted him.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed that 800 ex-Boko Haram fighters who surrendered to the military are currently undergoing deradicalisation as part of efforts to reintegrate them into society.

This was disclosed by the Chief of Defence Operations, Maj.-Gen. Emeka Onumajuru, during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Monday.

According to Onumajuru, the rehabilitation process under Operation Safe Corridor is designed to take approximately one year, which he believes is adequate time for reorienting and reintegrating the former insurgents.

He noted that while about 129,000 Boko Haram fighters have surrendered, only 800 have been selected for the deradicalisation programme.

When asked whether a year is sufficient to deradicalise and reintegrate former insurgents, Onumajuru responded, “It’s possible because the deradicalisation is done by professionals. That one-year period is sufficient enough depending on the people handling the deradicalisation.”

He reiterated that only a fraction of the total surrendered individuals are undergoing the programme.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has dismissed reports about the return of the infamous Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), stressing that the Squad remains dissolved.

This was made known in a statement titled: ‘DISCLAIMER: SARS REMAINS DISSOLVED – FPRO’ to Naija News on Monday morning signed by Force PRO, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi.

He described reports of the return of the notorious group as rumours and misinformation.

According to the Police spokesperson, the Squad which was disbanded on the 11th of October 2020, remains dissolved.

Muyiwa urged Nigerians to verify the source of any information before accepting it as true.

The Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), has revealed the latest stand of the church in the defamation case by Tiktoker, Olumide Ogunsanwo, better known as Seaking, against its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The church, in a statement on Monday, said the law must be allowed to take its course as the RCCG has no intention to interfere with Police investigations on the matter.

The statement, signed by the Public Relations Unit, Office of the Principal Executive Assistant to General Overseer, said while Pastor Adeboye maintains a heart of love and reconciliation, relevant authorities must be allowed to conclude their investigations and reach meaningful conclusions.

The statement added that the church is against cyberbullying and inappropriate commentary regarding Pastor Adeboye and the body of Christ at large.

On the viral video in which Pastor Adeboye had earlier called for the release of the Tiktoker, the statement clarified that the clergyman made the pronouncement before the videos containing the alleged defamatory statements were made and after a review of the clips, it has become necessary to allow the law take its course.

The RCCG statement also called for respect for spiritual leaders and the promotion of constructive and respectful discussions.

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has urged political officeholders to prioritize data-driven policies to grow the nation’s economy.

Naija News reports that Obi said with strong political will in the implementation of policies, the country would achieve its full potential.

He stated this in a statement on Monday in which he shared discussions with Indonesian political leaders.

Obi noted that Indonesia was able to grow its economy and its citizens through structured policies targeted at addressing extreme poverty.

The former governor of Anambra State called for policies that would focus on developing rural areas, industrialization and diversification.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), on Monday, clarified that the Supreme Court verdict on the appeal by the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, against Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly does not have anything to do with who is the authentic Speaker of the House.

Naija News reports that Falana made this known in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, following the Supreme Court dismissal of the appeal filed by the governor.

According to Falana, the decision at the Federal High Court that led to the appeal was the 2024 budget proposal, which the governor said has already been passed into law and that there was no need to continue litigation.

A five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji had dismissed the appeal against the Amaewhule-led group, hinging it on the withdrawal of the suit by Fubara’s counsel, Yusuf Ali.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.