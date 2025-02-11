Tombia Leaders Urge King Asari Dokubo To Avoid Inter-Ethnic Crisis

The Tombia Ethnic Nationality in Rivers State has called on the newly installed King of Elem-Kalabari, King Asari Dokubo, to refrain from actions that could ignite an inter-ethnic crisis between the Tombia people and the Kalabari Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area.

Leaders of the Tombia community have also reiterated that they are not part of the Kalabari people nor an annexe of the Kalabari Kingdom. They urged the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, to accord due recognition to the Tombia Stools.

During a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, the Chiefs and Elders of the community raised concerns over recent developments regarding chieftaincy in the Kalabari Kingdom.

Appeal For Peace And Mutual Respect

Speaking at the press conference, the Vice Chairman of the Tombia Council of Chiefs, Chief Peniel Omubo-Idonibo, congratulated King Dokubo on his installation as King of Elem-Kalabari and commended Governor Fubara for recognizing him with a second-class status.

However, Omubo-Idonibo urged Dokubo to use his office to foster peace between the Tombia and Kalabari people, rather than engage in actions that could destabilize the long-standing relationship between both groups.

“The Government of Rivers State recently gave recognition to Alhaji Asari Dokubo as the King of Elem-Kalabari on a second-class status. We want to use this opportunity to congratulate the new King and wish him all the best.

“As we do so with all sincerity, we are also using this medium to appeal to the king to use his exalted position to kindly cement the old good and tested relationship that had existed between the Tombia and Kalabari Kingdom over the years. We are appealing to him not to engage himself in things that might subvert or ruin that good relationship,” he stated.

Concerns Over Territorial Claims

Omubo-Idonibo expressed concerns over recent meetings held in Kalabari where King Dokubo allegedly claimed that parts of Tombia land belonged to Kalabari.

He emphasized that no community in Tombia is an annexe of Kalabari, adding that Tombia has always been an ally of Kalabari but remains distinct.

“We therefore once again appeal to the king of Elem-Kalabari to use his position to promote peace, unity, and brotherliness as his predecessors did for the benefit of all of us. Tombia are friends of Kalabari and can never be enemies, but let us accord ourselves respect,” Omubo-Idonibo stated.

Call For Government Intervention

The Tombia leadership also urged Governor Fubara to recognize the Tombia Stools, which they claim were elevated to second-class status in 1979.

“We are, therefore, calling on the Governor of the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, to kindly call to order Alhaji Asari Dokubo, whom he most recently recognized as king of Elem-Kalabari, not to toy with the people of Tombia Kingdom by trying to annex the communities and settlements of Tombia to Kalabari,” he added.