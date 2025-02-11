Tinubu: ‘I Would Have Wanted APC To Win Re-election’ – El-Rufai Speaks On 2027 Election

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has expressed concerns regarding the incumbent administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ongoing activities within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a lengthy post via his official X handle on Tuesday, El-Rufai said it is premature to start talking about the 2027 general elections with the incumbent administration just into its two years of leadership.

However, the APC chieftain said the ongoing events within the ruling camp where he belonged are forcing words out of his mouth.

The former Governor said: “It is actually premature to be talking about 2027 elections less than 2 years into our first tenure, but what is happening in the political arena is forcing me to speak to it, for as they say, ‘a stitch in time saves nine’.

“As an APC member, I naturally would want my party to win re-election in 2027. However, as a realist, I have my concerns.

“I recall that during the 2019 party Primaries when I saw the way our party was handling the Primaries, I wrote that if the party wasn’t careful, it could go the way of the PDP which lost power after 16 years.

“I predicted then that if we didn’t return to our promised progressive path and ideology and instead stayed obsessed with just winning elections at any and all cost, just like the PDP, we could lose power at the federal level by 2031.”

I Never Expect That We Will Be In This Situation Under Tinubu

Speaking further on the happenings within the APC and the country at large, El-Rufai stated that he never expected things to turn out in that way.

He wrote: “When I wrote that, we were not faced with the current situation we are faced with. Indeed, I never imagined that we would be in the current situation any time soon, surely not under President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Note: I am not talking about the present economic situation and the likes. I am talking about the current and increasing ‘ghaghagha’ in our party and among APC members and supporters of the PBAT administration.

“Incidentally, many Nigerians have a short memory. Permit me to juggle the memories of some short memories and uninitiated political neophytes.

Many will recall that, as we approached the 2023 presidential election, with the conduct of some individuals, I desperately cautioned that we should be careful and not play with the North. Somehow, common sense prevailed, and we succeeded, unarguably and undeniably with the unquantifiable help of the North (the records of the election results prove so).

“Less than 2 years into the tenure, we are witnesses to how the relationship between the North and President Bola Tinubu or rather his administration is quickly deteriorating, driven by the words and conduct of, unfortunately, many from the President’s geopolitical zone and tribe. Truth be told.”

“I have read and heard the arrogant posturing and braggadocio by some people who I refer to as political rabble-rousers, but I get more worried each day as it keeps looking more and more like a movie we had seen before.”

“May I remind some persons that, more than the performance or lack thereof of President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s administration, it was his attitude, and that of people around him, towards the North that ultimately brought him down and by extension the PDP that had boasted that it would rule Nigeria for 60 years.

“In the lead up to the 2015 Presidential election, inspite of the popularity of General Muhammadu Buhari Rtd and the gathering of political heavyweights under the umbrella of the then newly formed APC, one key factor that led to former President Jonathan and the PDP losing that election was underestimating the North and the disrespect and insult directed towards to North, notably led by the then first lady and accentuated by elements from the South South geopolitical zone and particularly his Ijaw kinsmen, many of them with little or no political weight and many of whom were living full time in NICON and Sheraton hotels Abuja then (with newly found free money).

“Funny enough, many of these individuals contributed little or nothing to Jonathan’s victory in 2011.

“Indeed, many of them forgot that it was the agitation by groups like the Save Nigeria Group (SNG), spearheaded by the likes of Pastor Tunde Bakare, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Mr Yinka Odumakin (RIP) and co that eventually led to then VP Goodluck Jonathan becoming the acting President in the first place following the incapacitation of former President Shehu Musa Yaradua (God rest his soul),” El-Rufai added in his post titled ‘SOUTH WEST, TINUBU’S SUPPORTERS PLAYING WITH FIRE.’