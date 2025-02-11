“They Want To Arrest Me, Put Me In Dungeon In The NSA’s Office But I Won’t Go On Self Exile” – El-Rufai Cries Out

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that his political opponents are planning to arrest, detain and torture him in a dungeon in the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

El-Rufai, however, vowed that he wouldn’t be intimidated by such threats from whatever quarters.

The former Governor added that his friends, family and political associates have also been receiving similar threats.

Speaking in a post on Tuesday via his account on the X platform, El-Rufai alleged that the plot of his opponents is to see him proceed on self-exile, but he won’t gratify their desires.

According to him, he has put all academic programmes on hold and is ready to face the fire coming from his opponents by spending more time in Nigeria.

Naija News reports El-Rufai made the outburst in response to a warning from an ally, Imran Wakili, who warned him of plans to arrest him whenever he returns to Nigeria.

The former Governor, however, submitted that he fears no one but Allah, adding that he has been detained severally in the past and life continues as, according to him, silence is no longer golden.

The full statement by El-Rufai titled ‘DON’T WORRY, BE HAPPY. WHAT WILL BE WILL BE,’ reads:

“Dear Imran @IU_Wakilii,

“Your post below refers. I have been hearing these same rumors of arrest, detention and torture in some dungeon in the NSA’s office (where Emefiele was allegedly tortured to resign as CBN governor), since July 2024 when the so-called report of the Kaduna Assembly began circulating.

“They freaked out when we challenged the legality of the premeditated defamation, and went to every length to compromise the judicial process, and this is continuing at the Court of Appeal.

“They have sent such similar messages of intimidation and threats through many of my friends, family and political associates because they want me to go on self-imposed exile.

“I will not.

“I have now put all my previous academic and language-learning plans on hold and will spend more time in Nigeria than ever before. Silence is no longer golden. Inaction has never been an option.

“The arrest, detention and torture of perceived political enemies are nothing new in human affairs. I have been arrested and detained thrice in the past for expressing my views of previous governments.

“There is always a morning after the arrest or detention or torture, and political life continues. As for death, it when Allah destines it, and it is ultimate the date of every human.

“For the attention of the pathetic characters that don’t sleep well whenever I am in Nigeria, take notice that I intend to return in time for the launch of Pres IBB’s memoirs, in sha Allah, scheduled for 20th February.

“We depend on no one but Allah. We fear no mortal but Almighty Allah. We always hope for the best but plan for the worst.

“Thanks @IU_Wakilii for your concern, but, remember that what will be, will always be.”