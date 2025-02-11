Supreme Court Judgement: ‘Fubara Clearly Knows It Is Fight Of Survival’ – Inibehe Effiong

Nigerian lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has reacted to the Supreme Court ruling on the Rivers State cases before it.

Naija News reports that the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Governor Sim Fubara‘s appeal against the judgement ordering him to re-present the state’s 2024 appropriation before the faction of the State House of Assembly led by Rt Hon. Martin Amaewhule and reserved judgment in four separate appeals.

Effiong, in an interview with ARISE NEWS on Tuesday, said that Governor Fubara is aware that the ongoing crisis in the state Assembly is a fight for survival.

He noted it is embarrassing that the lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, are distracting Fubara from providing fundamental governance issues.

He said, “I think Fubara clearly knows that this is the fight of survival. He knows that there is no alternative to what is going on. And I restate my position that I don’t see a political solution to what is going on. Now, I understand the Rivers State government had made a statement to clarify that some of the points I have earlier made, that the withdrawal of the appeal and the dismissal of same had nothing to do with the question of defection. I don’t expect the governor to do anything beyond what is going on, because at the end of the day, in the final analysis, this is a fight between Wike and Fubara.

“Why this is such an embarrassment for me as a Nigerian, why this is particularly painful to some of us that have interest in the development of this country, is that in the midst of this crisis, we are having two political gladiators when the people of Rivers State, what is basically of interest to them, is provision of infrastructure, education, health, and basic issues of governance. But we are now being distracted because some lawmakers feel that their loyalty lies with their godfather, Nyesom Wike. Why should lawmakers of Nigeria still be holding to governors?”