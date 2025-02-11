Singer Spyro Reacts As Nengi Confirms Pregnancy

Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, professionally known as Spyro, has defended former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Housemate, Nengi, following confirmation that she is pregnant.

Naija News reports that Nengi’s confirmation comes after an Instagram blog, Gistlover, alleged that the reality TV star is expecting a child with a popular governor, with many netizens speculating that Governor Diri is responsible for the pregnancy.

Setting the record straight, Nengi, in a post via her X handle on Monday, confirmed she is pregnant but not for any governor.

The BBNaija star said she decided to clarify the issue because the allegation is not just an attack on her but involves people she holds in the highest regard.

Reacting via a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Spyro urged critics to focus on their personal lives, asserting that the unborn child is God’s gift.

He wrote: “Honestly, ya’ll should pls leave her alone and face your lives o. That baby is of the lord and a BIG gift bw.

“BEAUTIFUL IN AND OUT. Love always #Nengi”

Meanwhile, Douye Diri has denied allegations suggesting he is responsible for Nengi’s pregnancy.

Naija News reports that Diri attributed the viral claims to political opponents attempting to tarnish his reputation.

Governor Diri expressed shock and disappointment, questioning why such falsehoods were being spread, particularly on the day his administration marked its 5th anniversary.

His Director of New Media, Dr. Kola Oredipe, addressed the claims in a post on social media, dismissing them as baseless fabrications.